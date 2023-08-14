US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq end up as Nvidia surge leads megacap higher

By Saeed Azhar and Amruta Khandekar

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed higher on Monday as shares of chipmaker Nvidia surged following a bullish note from Morgan Stanley, leading gains in other megacap growth stocks.

Nvidia NVDA.O jumped 7.1%, its biggest single-day increase since May 25, when its 24% surge on a stellar revenue forecast pointed to the game-changing potential of artificial intelligence.

The rally in the chipmaker's stock pushed the information technology index .SPLRCT1.85% higher, making it the strongest of 11 S&P 500 sector indexes.

Other megacap growth stocks rose, including Alphabet GOOGL.O, up 1.4% and Amazon.com AMZN.O, up 1.6%. Chipmaker Micron Technology MU.O ended with a 6.1% gain.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.58% to end the session at 4,489.72 points. The Nasdaq gained 1.05% to 13,788.33 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.07% to 35,307.63 points.

"It's the first day in a while that tech has really significantly outperformed," said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors in New York.

"That's indicative of the fact that you have this blockbuster Nvidia report coming up and that could support the tech market pretty substantially."

"NVIDIA remains our top pick, with a backdrop of the massive shift in spending towards AI, and a fairly exceptional supply-demand imbalance that should persist for the next several quarters," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note on Monday.

Tesla TSLA.O fell 1.2% after the electric automaker said it had cut prices in China for some Model Y versions.

Expected economic data includes retail sales for July that will shape expectations for the direction for U.S. interest rates.

Traders see a nearly 89% chance that the Fed will keep its interest rates unchanged next month, according to CME Group's Fedwatch tool.

Goldman Sachs' latest report said its baseline forecast calls for the Fed to start cutting the funds rate in

the second quarter of 2024.

PayPal Holdings PYPL.O rose 2.8% after the company named Alex Chriss, a top executive at tax-preparation software firm Intuit INTU.O, as its new chief executive officer.

AMC Entertainment common shares AMC.N tumbled almost 36%. On Friday, a Delaware judge approved the theater chain's revised stockholder settlement. The company's preferred stock APE.N surged 16%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries HE.N shares plunged almost 34%, as scrutiny mounted over whether the utility's equipment played any role in deadly wildfires that burnt through the coastal Maui town of Lahaina.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was light, with 9.7 billion shares traded, compared to an average of 10.9 billion shares over the previous 20 sessions.

Declining stocks outnumbered rising ones within the S&P 500 .AD.SPX by a 1.1-to-one ratio.

The S&P 500 posted 8 new highs and 11 new lows; the Nasdaq recorded 50 new highs and 192 new lows.

Big Tech stocks vs broader markets in 2023 https://tmsnrt.rs/3E11Nhz

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Maju Samuel and David Gregorio)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com; Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.