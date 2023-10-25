US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq end sharply lower as Alphabet disappoints, Treasury yields bounce

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday as Alphabet shares slid after the Google parent posted disappointing earnings and as U.S. Treasury yields rose, reviving fears that interest rates could stay higher for longer.

The benchmark S&P 500 index notched its fifth daily decline in six and the Nasdaq composite had the largest percentage drop, with interest rate sensitive megacaps weighing heavily the tech-laden index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished modestly lower.

Shares of Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O plunged after the company reported disappointing cloud services revenue, reviving fears of an economic slowdown.

Benchmark Treasury yields resumed their upward drift, edging closer to the 5% level, reviving fears of interest rates hovering higher and longer than many anticipated.

"Earnings have been a mixed bag, and that's causing some headaches but the real issue remains (Treasury) yields, which are showing no signs of weakening," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group in Omaha.

Yields on 10-year Treasury notes rose after robust new home sales data and mortgage rates reaching 23-year highs affirmed market expectations that of prolonged elevated interest rates heading into 2024.

"The economy in the U.S. continues to show it’s on strong footing," Detrick added. "That is likely one of the main reasons yields have been as strong as they've been.

"The bond market is sniffing out a potentially better economy down the road," Detrick said.

It is a momentous week for earnings, with nearly one-third of the companies in the S&P 500 expected to post third-quarter results.

So far, 146 of the S&P 500 have reported. Of those, 80% have delivered earnings above expectations.

Analysts now see S&P 500 year-on-year earnings growth of 2.6% for the July-September period, up from 1.6% at the beginning of the month.

Microsoft MSFT.Oadvanced following its better than expected quarterly report.

The economically sensitive Dow Jones Transport Average index .DJT touched its lowest in more than four months after trucking firm Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL.O posted earnings.

Defense contractor General Dynamics GD.N rose after reporting a jump in third-quarter revenue.

Meta Platforms META.O is due to post results shortly, and is expected to report its best quarterly sales growth in nearly two years.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

