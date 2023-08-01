US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq end lower on first day of August in busy earnings week

By Echo Wang

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq .IXIC closed weaker on Tuesday, the first day of seasonally slow August, ahead of U.S. jobs data and major companies' earnings reports later this week.

U.S. stocks ended July on a strong footing, as investors welcomed better-than-expected earnings. Support also came from hopes of a soft landing for the economy which has stayed resilient as inflation has cooled with rising interest rates.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX hit a 16-month high on Monday, and is less than 5% away from breaching its record high closing level notched on Jan. 3, 2022.

"It's been a really good run in June, July. And everybody sort of knows that August was historically a pretty weak seasonal month," said Scott Ladner, chief investment officer of Horizon Investments. "So I think people are just taking the opportunity to lighten up a little bit."

UberUBER.Nshed 5.7% after the ride-hailing company missed second-quarter revenue expectations.

Among pharmaceutical heavyweights, PfizerPFE.N edged lower in choppy trading after the drugmaker's quarterly revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations, hit by declining sales of its COVID-19 products.

U.S. second-quarter earnings are now expected to fall 5.9% from a year earlier, Refinitiv data on Tuesday showed, compared with a 7.9% decline estimated a week earlier.

U.S. manufacturing appeared to have stabilized at weaker levels in July as new orders gradually improved, while a survey showed factory employment dropped to a three-year low, suggesting that layoffs were accelerating.

Shares of megacap growth companies such as Tesla TSLA.O and Amazon.com AMZN.O, whose valuations drop when borrowing costs rise, fell as the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield climbed over 4%. US/

Arista NetworksANET.Nrose 19.7% as the network gear maker forecast quarterly revenue above estimates after delivering better-than-expected results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 71.15 points, or 0.2%, to 35,630.68. The S&P 500 .SPX lost 12.23 points, or 0.27%, at 4,576.73 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 62.11 points, or 0.43%, to 14,283.91.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 10.45 billion shares, compared with the 10.72 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise LineNCLH.Ntumbled 12.1% after it forecast third-quarter profit below estimates, citing higher costs.

JetBlue AirwaysJBLU.O stocks dropped 8.3% after it lowered its annual profit forecast due to a hit from the termination of its revenue-sharing deal with American Airlines AAL.O.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a 2.16-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.67-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 23 new 52-week highs and three new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 84 new highs and 70 new lows.

