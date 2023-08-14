US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq end higher as Nvidia surge leads megacap gains

By Saeed Azhar and Amruta Khandekar

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed higher on Monday as shares of chipmaker Nvidia jumped following a bullish note from Morgan Stanley, leading other megacap growth stocks higher as investors awaited earning reports from U.S. retailers.

Other megacap growth stocks including Alphabet GOOGL.O, and Amazon.com AMZN.O also posted gains, as did chipmaker Micron Technology MU.O.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 26.28 points, or 0.59%, to end at 4,490.33 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 143.81 points, or 1.05%, to 13,788.66. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 30.38 points, or 0.09%, to 35,311.78.

"That's indicative of the fact that you have this blockbuster Nvidia report coming up and that could support the tech market pretty substantially."

Nvidia, one of several tech companies rallying this year on optimism about artificial intelligence, is due to report quarterly results next week.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 fell last week after hotter-than-expected U.S. producer prices data fanned concerns that the Federal Reserve could keep U.S. interest rates higher for longer.

Tesla TSLA.O bucked the session's upward trend, falling after the electric automaker said it had cut prices in China for some Model Y versions.

Expected economic data includes retail sales for July that will shape expectations for the direction for U.S. interest rates.

Traders see a nearly 89% chance that the Fed will keep its interest rates unchanged next month, according to CME Group's Fedwatch tool.

Goldman Sachs' latest report said its baseline forecast calls for the Fed to start cutting the funds rate in

the second quarter of 2024.

PayPal Holdings PYPL.O rose after the company named Alex Chriss, a top executive at tax-preparation software firm Intuit INTU.O, as its new chief executive officer.

AMC Entertainment common shares AMC.N tumbled. On Friday, a Delaware judge approved the theater chain's revised stockholder settlement. The company's preferred stock APE.N surged.

Hawaiian Electric Industries HE.N shares plunged as scrutiny mounted over whether the utility's equipment played any role in deadly wildfires that burnt through the coastal Maui town of Lahaina.

