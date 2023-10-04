US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq edge up after recent weakness; Dow down

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq edged higher on Wednesday, a day after a sell-off, as the latest economic data showed U.S. private payrolls increased less than expected in September.

The Dow was down slightly. Consumer discretionary .SPLRCD led sector gains on the S&P 500.

The ADP National Employment Report helped to ease longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields off 16-year highs, but concerns about rising interest rates and the likelihood that the Federal Reserve may need to keep rates higher for longer remained a focus for stock investors.

Other data showed new orders for U.S.-made goods increased more than expected in August. Friday's jobs report for September is the week's key economic news.

"This September we saw a shift in both strategist and investor belief," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president and advisor for Wealthspire Advisors in Westport, Connecticut.

"It seems like it finally sunk in that interest rates are going to remain higher for longer, and that the idea that the Fed is going to cut rates any time soon is fictional."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 40.16 points, or 0.12%, to 32,962.22, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 9.19 points, or 0.22%, at 4,238.64 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 96.60 points, or 0.74%, at 13,156.07.

After recent weakness, investors were keeping an eye on the 4,200 level on the S&P 500 as the next level of support.

"On a technical basis, we're probably a little bit oversold," Pursche said.

Several mega-cap shares including Amazon.com AMZN.O were higher on the day.

Ford Motor F.N was among the day's decliners, with the stock falling 1.3% even as the automaker posted a near 8% rise in U.S. auto sales for the third quarter.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a 1.05-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.02-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week highs and 40 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 13 new highs and 362 new lows.

(Additional reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Richard Chang)

