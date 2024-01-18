US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq climb as chips, megacaps jump

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

U.S. chip stocks rise as TSMC bullish on AI demand

Apple rises on BofA rating upgrade

KeyCorp profit shrinks on FDIC charge

US weekly jobless claims fall to level last seen in Sept 2022

Indexes: Dow down 0.23%, S&P up 0.37%, Nasdaq up 0.95%

By Johann M Cherian and Ankika Biswas

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq jumped on Thursday after recent losses, boosted by chip and megacap stocks, with investors scouting for clues on whether U.S. rate cuts were imminent and assessing a mixed bag of corporate earnings.

U.S.-listed shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) TSM.Njumped 8.2%, after the world's largest contract semiconductor maker projected a more-than 20% growth in 2024 revenue, on booming demand for high-end chips used in artificial intelligence applications.

Nvidia NVDA.O, Microchip Technology MCHP.O, Marvell Technology MRVL.Oand Advanced Micro Devices AMD.Orose between 1.6% and 3.2%, steering a 3% jump in the Philadelphia SE semiconductor index .SOX to a nearly three-week high.

Megacaps such as Microsoft MSFT.O, Amazon.com AMZN.O and Meta Platforms META.O gained between 0.6% and 1.2%.

Apple AAPL.O climbed 2.1%, after BofA Global Research upgraded the iPhone-maker's stock to "buy" from "neutral", marking its first rating upgrade this year.

The information technology index .SPLRCT jumped 1.5% to hit a record high, while the healthcare index .SPXHCdropped 1.2% to an over two-week low.

HumanaHUM.Nslid 12%, as the health insurer forecast fourth-quarter medical costs to be higher than previously expected.

Peer UnitedHealth UNH.N also lost 4.3%, weighing on the blue-chip Dow .DJI.

Data showed the number of Americans filing fell last week to a late-2022 low, suggesting a likely solid job growth in January.

"The story continues to be robust economic data, and how it may keep rate cuts on ice for a while," said Chris Larkin, managing director, trading and investing, at E*TRADE.

"Until we start to consistently see softer numbers, especially in the labor market, the Fed will likely stick to its higher-for-longer stance."

A separate report showed December U.S. single-family homebuilding dropped sharply, but new construction remained underpinned by a shortage of previously owned houses for sale.

The Federal Reserve is walking a tightrope to bring inflation under control without causing a growth slowdown, as the U.S. central bank's "Beige Book" report, a snapshot of the economy's health, showed economic activity saw little or no change from December through early January.

Traders now see a near-60% chance for a 25-basis-point rate cut in March, lower from an over-80% probability a month ago, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq had closed lower for two sessions on Wednesday, following a strong December retail sales figure and as policymakers continue to talk down hopes for an early start to rate cuts.

Investors will parse comments by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, a voting member this year, later in the day.

At 9:39 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 84.05 points, or 0.23%, at 37,182.62, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 17.71 points, or 0.37%, at 4,756.92, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 141.42 points, or 0.95%, at 14,997.04.

KeyCorpKEY.N shed 2.9%, after the lender posted a drop in fourth-quarter profit, while BirkenstockBIRK.N sank 8.2% after missing quarterly profit expectations.

Spirit AirlinesSAVE.N fell 9.3%, after Citigroup downgraded the stock to "sell" from "neutral".

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.79-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.29-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 17 new 52-week highs and four new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 33 new highs and 56 new lows.

