US STOCKS-S&P 500 jumps to first record high in 2 years on AI optimism

By Noel Randewich and Johann M Cherian

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 .SPX surged to an intra-day record high on Friday for the first time in two years, fueled by gains in chipmakers and other heavyweight technology stocks on optimism around artificial intelligence.

The U.S. stock market benchmark jumped 1% to 4,828.56 points, beating its previous intra-day high of 4,818.62 points, recorded on Jan. 4, 2022. The gains erased the last of a more than 20% sell-off that stretched nine months into October 2022.

"It really is an encouraging day in terms of the action, and 4,800 certainly has been a key level which has been difficult to surmount. So if we continue to move in this direction, that's going to be a very positive sentiment sign," said Lisa Erickson, head of public markets at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

The Nasdaq gained 1.30% to 15,251.96 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.89% at 37,802.11 points.

Semiconductor stocks Qualcomm QCOM.O, Marvell Technology MRVL.O, Nvidia NVDA.O and Microchip Technology MCHP.O gained each jumped more than 2% after server maker Super Micro ComputerSMCI.O lifted its second-quarter profit forecast, sending its shares surging over 30%.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index .SOX andS&P 500 information technology sector index .SPLRCThit record highs.

Microsoft MSFT.Oand Apple AAPL.O, the world's two most valuable companies, rose 0.7% and 1.3%, respectively.

Chipmaker stocks have gained since Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world's largest contract chipmaker, on Wednesday said it saw booming demand for high-end chips used in AI.

After surging through December, Wall Street treaded water in recent weeks as investors reined in expectations the Federal Reserve would start cutting interest rates as soon as March.

Interest rate traders now see a 52% chance of a March rate cut, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Adding to optimism on Friday, the University of Michigan's preliminary survey showed consumer sentiment improved in January to its highest level since the summer of 2021.

Travelers CosTRV.N jumped 5.6% after the insurer's fourth-quarter profit more than doubled, while State StreetSTT.N advanced 2%, after the lender reported record net inflows in its Global Advisors unit in the fourth quarter.

Spirit AirlinesSAVE.N rebounded over 20% from losses earlier this week as it assessed options to refinance its 2025 debt maturities amid concerns over the airline's ability to remain afloat.

iRobotIRBT.O slumped over 25% after a report said the European Union's competition watchdog plans to block Amazon.com's AMZN.O $1.4-billion acquisition of the robot vacuum maker.

Advancing issues outnumbered falling ones within the S&P 500 .AD.SPX by a 2.3-to-one ratio.

