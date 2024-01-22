News & Insights

US Markets
GOOGL

US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits fresh record high, builds on bull-market run

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

January 22, 2024 — 12:31 pm EST

Written by Ankika Biswas and Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

By Ankika Biswas and Johann M Cherian

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 scaled a fresh record high on Monday, extending a bull-market run into a new week on a boost from some megacap and chip stocks, while corporate earnings and clues on interest-rate cuts continued to top investors' radar.

The S&P 500 surpassed Friday's record level and hit an intraday high of 4,868.41 points, confirming a bull market after closing at an all-time high in the previous session since its October 2022 closing low.

Megacaps such as Alphabet GOOGL.O, Meta Platforms META.O and Apple PL.O> added between 0.5% and 1.1%, while chip stocks Nvidia NVDA.O, Broadcom VGO.O> and Micron Technology MU.O advanced between 0.6% and 2%, taking the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index .SOX up by 0.2% to a new all-time intraday high.

"We're going to see a fair amount of volatility ... any economic slowdown may put a cap on the markets and with inflation still being an issue, you may also see the Fed standing pat a lot longer than the markets think," said Paul Nolte, senior wealth adviser and market strategist at Murphy & Sylvest.

Wall Street had stalled at the start of 2024 after the prior year's stellar run, as investors reassessed a quicker start to interest-rate cuts in light of mixed economic data and Federal Reserve policymakers playing down such bets.

Traders have sharply scaled back their expectations of an at least 25-basis-point rate cut first arriving in March, with focus now more on May with a 53% chance, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Investors will parse the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, S&P Global PMI readings and an advance fourth-quarter GDP print this week to assess the central bank's next policy decision when it meets on Jan. 31.

Big-ticket earnings this week from Netflix NFLX.O, Tesla TSLA.O, Abbott Laboratories ABT.N, Intel INTC.O and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N, among others, will also be watched for insights into the health of corporate America.

United Airlines Holdings UAL.O, Brown & Brown BRO.N and Zions Bancorp ZION.O are set to detail earnings after market close.

So far, 84.6% of the S&P 500 companies that have reported results have surpassed earnings expectations, LSEG data showed on Friday, compared with the 93.1% beat seen in the previous week.

At 11:51 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 120.08 points, or 0.32%, at 37,983.88, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 12.98 points, or 0.27%, at 4,852.79, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 67.29 points, or 0.44%, at 15,378.26.

Meanwhile, utilities .SPLRCU fell 0.9% to lead declines among the major S&P 500 sectors.

The consumer staples index .SPLRCS slipped 0.4% as Archer-Daniels-MidlandADM.N slumped 22% after placing its CFO on administrative leave for an investigation and cutting its full-year profit forecast.

GileadGILD.Olost 10.2% after its cancer drug missed main goal in late-stage study.

Renewable energy firm SolarEdgeSEDG.O gained 2.7% on plans to lay off about 16% of its global workforce.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.16-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.31-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 79 new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 144 new highs and 97 new lows.

S&P 500 earnings expected to pick up in 2024 https://tmsnrt.rs/47GGqyH

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL
AAPL
NVDA
AVGO
MU
NFLX
TSLA
ABT
INTC
JNJ
UAL
BRO
ZION
SPX
ADM
GILD
SEDG
TSM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.