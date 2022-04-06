US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends lower after Fed minutes

By Lewis Krauskopf, Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Praveen Paramasivam

April 6 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 .SPXfell on Wednesday, with steep declines in tech and other growth stocks, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting sharpened investors' focus on the U.S. central bank's plans to fight inflation.

Fed officials "generally agreed" last month to trim $60 billion per month from the bank's Treasury holdings and $35 billion from its holdings of mortgage-backed securities, with the amounts phased in over three months "or modestly longer," according to the March 15-16 policy meeting minutes.

Wall Street's main indexes had been solidly lower ahead of the minutes' release, after falling a day earlier when Fed Governor Lael Brainard's comments raised concerns about more aggressive action by the Fed to fight inflation.

"The Fed is determined to rein in inflation, and we just hope and pray that there will there will be a soft landing of the economy and not a hard landing that sends us into a recession," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 44.80 points, or 0.99%, to end at 4,480.32 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 316.41 points, or 2.23%, to 13,887.75. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 145.47 points, or 0.42%, to 34,495.71.

Declines were led by technology .SPLRCT and other growth shares. The utilities sector .SPLRCU gained.

Wall Street's indexes already had been down sharply for a second straight day, as Brainard's comments on Tuesday sparked fears of aggressive action by the central bank.

Brainard said she expected a combination of interest rate increases and a rapid balance sheet runoff to bring U.S. monetary policy to a "more neutral position" later this year.

"She is one of the more dovish members of the FOMC and so for her to come out as aggressively in stamping out inflation pressures with really more aggressive rate tightening and policies, I think that took the market off guard a little bit and I think you are seeing that continue today," said Anthony Saglimbene, global market strategist at Ameriprise.

The prospect of a more hawkish Fed led to a rocky start to the year for equities, and in particular tech and growth shares whose valuations are more vulnerable to higher bond yields. The Ukraine crisis has added to concerns, particularly about worsening inflation as commodity prices spike.

