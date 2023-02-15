US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends higher after strong retail sales data

By Johann M Cherian and Noel Randewich

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended higher on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected retail sales data offered evidence of resilience in the U.S. economy, but gains were capped as investors worried about more interest rate hikes by Federal Reserve in the months ahead.

A Commerce Department report showed retail sales surged 3% in January as purchases of motor vehicles and other goods pushed the number well past the 1.8% estimate from economists polled by Reuters.

On Tuesday, data showed U.S. consumer prices accelerated in January, boosting expectations that the Fed will raise the policy rate at least twice more this year to the 5-5.25% range.

"The good news from retail, and broadly from the stronger economy, has been mostly priced in," said Ross Mayfield, an investment strategist at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky. "At the same time, that strength has taken market expectations of rate cuts off the table and moved the terminal Fed funds rate a little bit higher."

Fueled by a rebound in growth stocks that were hammered in last year's stock market downturn, the S&P 500 has climbed almost 8% so far in 2023. A better-than-expected quarterly earnings season has provided cautious optimism.

More than half of all S&P 500 companies have reported quarterly earnings, and nearly 70% of those have topped profit expectations, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv. That compares to a long-term average of 66%.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 11.35 points, or 0.27%, to end at 4,147.48 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 110.34 points, or 0.92%, to 12,070.15. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 35.09 points, or 0.10%, to 34,124.36.

Roblox RBLX.Nsoared after the gaming platform popular with kids topped quarterly bookings estimates.

U.S.-listed shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) TSM.Nfell after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.Nslashed its stake in the chipmaker.

Shares of Airbnb Inc ABNB.O and Tripadvisor Inc TRIP.Orose after the companies posted forecast-beating results due to strong travel demand.

Devon Energy DVN.Nslumped after the shale oil producer missed expectations for quarterly profit due to a hit to production from severe cold weather in the United States and higher expenses.

S&P 500's busiest tradeshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3lzPWBk

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru and by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif., additional reporting by Shristi Achar A; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Anil D'Silva and David Gregorio)

((noel.randewich@tr.com; Twitter: @randewich))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.