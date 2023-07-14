News & Insights

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down slightly; bank shares mostly lower after results

July 14, 2023 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by Caroline Valetkevitch for Reuters ->

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended down slightly on Friday but posted a solid weekly gain, with bank and financial shares mostly lower on the day following quarterly reports that kicked off earnings season, while UnitedHealth Group's stock rallied.

Shares of JPMorgan ChaseJPM.N and Wells FargoWFC.N were little changed. Both reported higher quarterly profits, but said they have set aside more money for expected losses from commercial real estate loans. The S&P 500 banks index .SPXBK was down.

UnitedHealth GroupUNH.N shares jumped, while the healthcare sector .SPXHC was the biggest positive in the S&P 500. Shares of Humana HUM.N and Cigna CI.N also were higher.

UnitedHealth's quarterly profit beat analysts' expectations, thanks to lower-than-feared expenses.

"We've rallied significantly year to date, and that was in anticipation of better-than-expected earnings," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president and advisor for Wealthspire Advisors in Westport, Connecticut.

"What we're seeing now and are likely to continue to see through the end of the summer is a little bit of fatigue and lack of conviction that stocks can go materially higher."

The day's quarterly reports unofficially started off the second-quarter U.S. earnings season. Analysts expect S&P 500 earnings to have declined 8.1% in the quarter from a year ago, according to Refintiiv data.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 3.64 points, or 0.08%, to end at 4,506.40 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 24.77 points, or 0.18%, to 14,113.80. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 118.54 points, or 0.34%, to 34,513.68.

Indexes posted gains for the week, and the S&P 500 remains up roughly 17% year to date.

Among other financial company reports, CitigroupC.N shares fell after the lender's quarterly profit tumbled, while BlackRockBLK.N was down after it posted a decline in quarterly revenue.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by Johann M Cherian and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Sriraj Kalluvila, Maju Samuel, Vinay Dwivedi and David Gregorio)

