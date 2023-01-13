US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends at highest in month, indexes gain for week as earnings kick off

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished at their highest levels in a month on Friday, with shares of JPMorgan Chase and other banks rising following their quarterly results, which kicked off the earnings season.

All three major indexes also registered strong gains for the week, leaving the S&P 500 up 4.2% so far in 2023, and the Cboe Volatility index .VIX - Wall Street's fear gauge - closed at a one-year low.

On Friday, financials .SPSY were among sectors that gave the S&P 500 the most support.

JPMorgan Chase & CoJPM.N and Bank of America CorpBAC.N beat quarterly earnings estimates, while Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N and Citigroup Inc C.N fell short of quarterly profit estimates.

But shares of all four firms rose, along with the S&P 500 banks index .SPXBK, which ended up 1.6%. JPMorgan shares climbed 2.5%.

"This has shifted the focus back to earnings," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"Even though the earnings were basically OK, people are just kind of stepping back, and you're going to see a wait-and-see attitude with stocks" as investors hear more from company executives.

Year-over-year earnings from S&P 500 companies are expected to have declined 2.2% for the quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

Also giving some support to the market Friday, the University of Michigan's survey showed an improvement in U.S. consumer sentiment, with the one-year inflation outlook falling in January to the lowest level since the spring of 2021.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 112.64 points, or 0.33%, to 34,302.61, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 15.92 points, or 0.40%, to 3,999.09 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 78.05 points, or 0.71%, to 11,079.16.

The S&P 500 closed at its highest level since Dec. 13, while the Nasdaq closed at its highest level since Dec. 14.

Money market participants now see a 91.6% chance the Fed will hike the benchmark rate by 25 basis points in February. FEDWATCH

Among the day's decliners, Tesla TSLA.O shares fell 0.9% after it slashed prices on its electric vehicles in the United States and Europe by as much as 20% after missing 2022 deliveries estimates.

In other earnings news, UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N shares rose after it beat Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter profit but the stock ended down on the day.

Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N dropped 3.5% as the company forecast first-quarter profit below expectations.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 10.77 billion shares, compared with the 10.81 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

The S&P 500 posted 12 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 105 new highs and 8 new lows.

(Additional reporting by Shubham Batra, Ankika Biswas and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Shounak Dasgupta and Grant McCool)

