US STOCKS-S&P 500 drops in rocky session as U.S. bans Russian oil imports

By Lewis Krauskopf, Devik Jain and Sabahatjahan Contractor

March 8 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 fell in rocky trading on Tuesday, as investors weighed fast-paced developments around the crisis in Ukraine as the United States banned Russian oil and other energy imports over the invasion.

Tuesday's up-and-down session on Wall Street came a day after steep declines that saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq confirm it was in a bear market.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced the ban on Russian oil and other energy imports, underscoring strong bipartisan support for a move that he acknowledged would drive up U.S. energy prices, while Britain said it would phase out imports of Russian oil and oil products by the end of 2022.

"I think it is just investors trying to probe whether it is worth buying the dips and we had a real big one yesterday," Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana. “To me, it’s a trader’s market and people looking for very short-term momentum shifts to trade.”

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 29.52 points, or 0.70%, to end at 4,171.57 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 37.78 points, or 0.29%, to 12,793.19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 178.20 points, or 0.54%, to 32,639.18.

Defensive sectors lagged, including losses for consumer staples . Gains in megacap growth stocks, such as Tesla , Meta Platforms and Alphabet , helped support the S&P 500.

The energy sector , a standout performer this year, continued its charge higher.

Brent crude topped $130 per barrel along with other commodities, triggering alarm over surging inflation and the impact on global economic growth. U.S. gasoline prices hit a record on Tuesday.

"There is a just a lot of uncertainty right now of what the impact is going to be on the U.S. economy," said James Ragan, director of wealth management research at D.A. Davidson. "I think we will see a little pullback in the U.S. consumer. Obviously, the gasoline prices are going to cause people to pause a little bit."

Ukraine's government accused Russian forces of shelling a humanitarian corridor that Moscow, which describes its actions as a "special operation", had promised to open to let residents flee the besieged port of Mariupol.

Stocks have struggled as concerns about the Russia-Ukraine crisis have deepened a sell-off initially fueled by worries over higher bond yields as the Federal Reserve is expected to tighten monetary policy this year to fight inflation.

On Monday, the Nasdaq confirmed it was in a bear market, falling over 20% from its record high, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average confirmed it was in a correction as it closed more than 10% lower from its record peak.

In company news, shares of Caterpillar Inc jumped after Jefferies upgraded the construction equipment maker's stock to "buy" from "hold" as a hedge against inflation and prospects of more investments.

