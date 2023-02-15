US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow slip after retail sales data; megacaps lift Nasdaq

By Johann M Cherian and Sruthi Shankar

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow fell on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected retail sales data offered more evidence of resilience in the U.S. economy, fueling concerns that the Federal Reserve could stick to its rate-hike campaign.

Gains in megacap stocks including Apple AAPL.O, Alphabet GOOGL.O and Tesla TSLA.O, however, kept the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC afloat.

A Commerce Department report showed U.S. retail sales increased by the most in nearly two years in January after two straight monthly declines as Americans boosted purchases of motor vehicles and other goods. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales would increase 1.8%.

"All of the data continues to point towards how strong the economy is and if you want the Fed to stop tightening, you want to see a little weakness to give them cover," said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

"The consumer is strong despite the fact that their savings are going down. People still have jobs and they're going to spend and that's evident in the numbers this morning."

The benchmark S&P 500 came under pressure on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer prices accelerated in January, boosting expectations that the U.S. central bank will raise the policy rate at least twice more this year to the 5-5.25% range.

Still, the index is up 7.5% so far this year after a 19.4% slump in 2022, supported by better-than-expected earnings reports and a rebound in growth stocks.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 19.26 points, or 0.16%, at 11,979.40.

"Tech and growth stocks are benefiting on hopes that the U.S. economy won't have a recession and that favorite mega-cap tech plays will lead the way," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

"Investors still believe in the U.S. economy and they are growing confident that the worst is over for tech."

Eight of 11 major S&P 500 sectors slid, with a 2.6% drop in the energy index .SPNY leading declines as oil prices fell. O/R

U.S.-listed shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) TSM.N fell 6% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.Nslashed its stake in the chipmaker.

Airbnb Inc ABNB.O jumped 12.8% after the vacation rental firm's fourth-quarter results beat market expectations.

Devon Energy DVN.N slumped 12.5% after the shale oil producer missed expectations for quarterly profit due to a hit to production from severe cold weather in the United States and higher expenses.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Shristi Achar A; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Anil D'Silva)

