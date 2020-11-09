US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow hit all-time highs as vaccine moves step closer

By Medha Singh and Shivani Kumaresan

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Monday as the first successful data from a late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial spurred hopes of the economy recovering quickly from a year of pandemic-driven crisis.

Oil prices surged more than 8% and U.S. Treasuries sold off after U.S. drugmaker Pfizer PFE.N and its German partner BioNTech BNTX.O said data from the large-scale trial of their vaccine showed it was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19. O/RUS/

With Joe Biden's clinching over the weekend of a tightly-fought presidential election also fuelling gains, the blue-chip Dow surged as much as 5.7%.

The companies hit hardest by months of travel bans and lockdowns soared. Boeing Co BA.N jumped 13%, while airlines .XAL and cruise line operators NCLH.N, CCL.N were trading between 13% and 30% higher.

Pfizer and BioNTech said they had found no serious safety concerns so far and expected to seek U.S. emergency use authorization later this month.

"This (news) is extremely important and should give the market confidence that Pfizer's candidate offers a breakthrough in terms of reaching herd immunity at some point next year," said Robin Winkler, strategist at Deutsche Bank Research.

By 11:34 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJIwas up 1,106.02 points, or 3.88%, the S&P 500 .SPXhad gained 100.30 points or 2.85%, while the Russell 2000 small-cap index .RUT surged 5.2% to an all-time high.

The S&P energy index .SPNY was on course for its best day since April, while bank shares .SPXBK, often seen as a proxy for the broader economy, jumped about 10.8%.

In contrast, shares in technology and other companies seen as "stay-at-home" winners in the pandemic were lower or gaining less.

Netflix Inc NFLX.O fell 4.4% and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O 1.9%, while Zoom Video which ZM.O and Exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O> plunged about 13%, limiting the tech-heavy Nasdaq's .IXIC gains to 1.18%.

World stocks hit a record high earlier in the day and the dollar remained weak as expectations of better global trade ties and more monetary stimulus under President-elect Biden lifted demand for risky assets. MKTS/GLOB

Treasury yields had fallen last week on expectations that Biden would win the White House, but the Senate would be controlled by Republicans, potentially stifling a fiscal stimulus package and putting the onus back on the Federal Reserve.

Biogen Inc BIIB.O slumped about 30% as a panel of experts to the U.S. health regulator voted against the drugmaker experiment Alzheimer's treatment.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners 4.8-to-1 on the NYSE and 3-to-1 on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 138 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 219 new highs and 11 new lows.

