US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow gain on boost from Cisco; investors assess Fed minutes

By Amruta Khandekar and Shristi Achar A

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow rose on Thursday after upbeat results from Cisco, while investors assessed minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting which showed most officials held a hawkish view on interest rates.

Cisco Systems CSCO.O gained 4.6% after the networking equipment maker's fourth-quarter results beat estimates, and its CEO talked up artificial intelligence opportunities.

U.S. stocks had ended lower on Wednesday as the Fed minutes fueled worries the central bank could tighten monetary policy further, after recent data on retail sales and industrial production highlighted resilience in the U.S. economy.

Minutes of the Fed July 25-26 meeting showed most policymakers continued to prioritize the battle against inflation, while few participants cited risks to the economy if rates were pushed too high.

"There's reason to continue to have another interest rate increase from here and then holding that longer than the market expects to," said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments.

Underscoring strength in the labor market and diminishing hopes for a pause in policy tightening, initial weekly jobless claims fell to 239,000 in the previous week, compared with expectations of 240,000.

Traders' bets on a rate hike pause from the Fed in September slipped to 86.5% from about 89% a week earlier, according to CME Group's Fedwatch tool.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR hit a fresh 10-month high on Thursday while that on the two-year Treasury note US2YT=RR, which best reflects short-term rate expectations, edged lower to 4.94%.

Walmart WMT.N added 0.6% after the retail giant raised its full-year forecasts and beat estimates for second-quarter sales, suggesting consumer demand in the U.S. remained strong.

Walmart results follow stronger-than-expected earnings from Target TGT.N and Home Depot HD.N earlier this week, marking an upbeat second quarter for major U.S. retailers.

CVS Health CorpCVS.N fell 8.5% on news that Blue Shield of California plans to drop the company as its pharmacy benefit manager and instead work with Amazon AMZN.O, sending its shares up 0.2%.

Major health insurers UnitedHealth UNH.N and Cigna CI.N fell 1.1% and 5.6%, respectively.

The S&P 500 health sector .SPXHC, down 0.2%, was among the few major sectors in the red. Energy shares .SPNY were the top gainers, up nearly 2%.

At 9:52 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 66.38 points, or 0.19%, at 34,832.12, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 5.88 points, or 0.13%, at 4,410.21, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 11.51 points, or 0.09%, at 13,463.12.

Shares of Ball Corp BALL.N climbed 2.7% after Britain's BAE Systems BAES.Lagreed to buy the beer can supplier's aerospace assets for about $5.55 billion.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.91-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.16-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and 12 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 11 new highs and 95 new lows.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com; Shisti.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.