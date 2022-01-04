US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow eye record open; Ford shines

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Devik Jain

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 were set for a record open on Tuesday as worries about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus subsided and travel stocks bounced, while Ford gained on upbeat electric pickup production forecast.

Equity markets across the globe bounced for the second straight day of trading in 2022, with the World Health Organization saying more evidence is emerging that the coronavirus variant is affecting the upper respiratory tract, causing milder symptoms than previous variants. MKTS/GLOB

Travel stocks led premarket advances with a 2.1% rise in Carnival Corp CCL.N leading gains among cruise operators, while American Airlines AAL.O gained 1.5%.

Big technology stocks that led gain in the previous session also rose, with Apple Inc AAPL.O, Tesla Inc TSLA.O, Meta Platforms Inc FB.O, Netflix Inc NFLX.O and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O gaining between 0.1% and 0.5%.

Value-oriented bank stocks including Bank of America BAC.N, Goldman Sachs GS.N, JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N and Citigroup C.N also rose about 1% each.

"I think it's also sort of posturing and positioning by some for the beginning of the new year. People look at the beginning of the new year as a way to reallocate assets in their portfolio to move money around," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth Management.

Pavlik said value trade could lead markets in the first half of this year on expectations of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The U.S. central bank in December said it would be ending its pandemic-era bond buying in 2022, signaling at least three rate hikes for the year. Minutes from the meeting is expected to be released on Wednesday.

Ford Motor Co F.N added 2.6% after the automaker said it will nearly double annual production capacity for its red-hot F-150 Lightning electric pickup to 150,000 vehicles.

General Electric Co GE.N rose 1.5% after Credit Suisse upgraded the conglomerate's stock to "outperform" from "neutral".

Foot Locker Inc FL.N slipped 4.0% after J.P. Morgan downgraded the sports and footwear retailer's stock to "underweight" from "neutral".

At 8:20 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 140 points, or 0.38%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 16.5 points, or 0.34%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 38 points, or 0.23%.

Meanwhile, data due at 10 a.m. ET is expected to show U.S. manufacturing activity eased last month from a reading of 61.1 in November. Economists polled by Reuters forecast the ISM Manufacturing PMI index to fall to 60.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.