US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow drop as Treasury yields tick up; inflation data eyed

By Johann M Cherian and Ankika Biswas

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Tuesday as an uptick in Treasury yields pressured some megacaps, and traders scaled back expectations for an early start to interest-rate cuts ahead of key inflation reports due later this week.

Also pressuring risky assets, yields on shorter- and longer-dated U.S. Treasury notes US2YT=RR, US10YT=RR, US30YT=RR inched up over 4%.

A slew of government and corporate bond issuances are due later this week. US/

"I think this is pre-earnings jitters, with valuations being quite rich, and you needing earnings growth to support these valuations," said Phil Blancato, chief executive officer of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management.

"I am also quite interested to see how these (Treasury) auctions go off... if we can't refinance it, that means rates are higher for longer and the Fed is not out of the way."

Among the S&P 500's 11 sectors, energy stocks .SPNY were the hardest hit, with a 1.2% loss, while healthcare .SPXHC led gains with a 0.3% advance.

Wall Street had a strong finish to the previous session, during which the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXICjumped over 2% to log its best day since November. The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX also drew near its highest closing level hit two years ago.

Market participants see a 61% chance the Fed could slash rates by at least 25 basis points in March, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, down from nearly 85% in the last weeks of 2023,after mixed signals from policymakers on the timing of rate cuts.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, on Monday, stressed the need to keep monetary policy tight, while Fed Governor Michelle Bowman retreated from her persistently hawkish view and signaled a willingness to support eventual rate cuts as inflation eases.

Investors will parse Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr's remarks for his perspectives on the policy outlook later on Tuesday.

Quarterly earnings on Friday from JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, Wells Fargo WFC.N, Bank of America BAC.N and Citigroup C.N will also provide insights into the health of corporate America.

BoeingBA.Nweighed on the Dow, shedding 0.9%, down for the second day as the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board continued its probe into a recent mishap.

Juniper NetworksJNPR.N surged 22.2% after a source told Reuters that Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE.N was in talks to buy the networking product maker in a $13-billion deal. The server maker dropped 7.3%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.31-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.71-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 10 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 50 new highs and 55 new lows.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.