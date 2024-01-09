US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow dip as yields move higher ahead of data

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow Industrials slipped on Tuesday, pressured by a modest rise in Treasury yields as investors assess the timing and size of the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts in 2024 ahead of inflation data this week.

Expectations the central bank could begin cutting rates as soon as March have been slowly decreasing, with CME's FedWatch Tool showing a 63.8% chance for a cut of at least 25 basis points (bps) for the month, down from 79% a week ago.

That has kept Treasury yields hovering near the 4% mark, with the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR last up slightly at 4.01% after reaching a high of 4.053% in the session.

Investors are bracing this week for more Treasury supply and inflation data through the consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI). Earnings season unofficially begins on Friday, with reports from banks such as JPMorgan JPM.N.

"It's all speculation on what the Fed may or may not do and the bond market clearly got ahead of itself in anticipating rate cuts starting in March," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York.

"The fed futures will move around based on earnings definitely and on the data. ... The market is just jumping one way or the other trying to get ahead of things if they occur."

Most of the 11 major S&P sectors fell, with energy .SPNY the weakest with a decline of nearly 2%. Tech .SPLRCT was one of only three sectors in positive territory, with gains of about 0.3%.

Stocks had rallied on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 scoring their first daily percentage climbs of more than 1% since Dec. 21 and biggest one-day percentage advances since Nov. 14.

Investors will parse Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr's remarks for his perspectives on the policy outlook later on Tuesday.

BoeingBA.Nweakened for a second straight session, down 1.3%, as the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board continued its probe into a recent mishap.

Juniper NetworksJNPR.N surged 22.2% after a source told Reuters that Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE.N was in talks to buy the networking product maker in a $13-billion deal. The server maker dropped 7.3%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.1-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.6-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 10 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 75 new highs and 71 new lows.

