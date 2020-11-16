US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow close at all-time highs on reignited vaccine hopes

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average notched record closing highs on Monday as news of another promising coronavirus vaccine fanned hopes of eradicating COVID-19, while spiking infections and new shutdowns threatened to hobble a recovery from the pandemic recession.

All three major U.S. stock indexes advanced and with its new closing record, the blue-chip Dow is the last of the three to reclaim levels reached in February, before lockdowns sent the markets into free-fall.

The Russell 2000 .RUT also hit an all-time closing high.

Value, cyclical and small cap shares outperformed the broader market.

Moderna Inc MRNA.O said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing infection based on interim late-state data. It was the second drugmaker in as many weeks, after Pfizer Inc PFE.N, to announce promising trial data in the development of a vaccine to defeat the pandemic.

Combined, pending further data and regulatory review, the United States could have as many as 60 million emergency doses available this year.

"More vaccine news is driving cyclicals, small caps and value, which would be primed if the economy reopens sooner than expected, returning us to some sense of normalcy," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Travel-related stocks, which have been clobbered by restrictions to contain the pandemic's spread, were in demand.

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O, American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O, Carnival Corp CCL.N and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N all ended sharply higher.

But COVID-19 continued its U.S. rampage, with cases surging past 11 million and record infections in 40 states, prompting states to tighten social distancing mandates.

"Wall Street is looking out six to 12 months down the road," Pavlik added. "There is a question about ... what kind of damage will be inflicted on the economy between now and then."

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 478.72 points, or 1.62%, to 29,958.53, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 42.17 points, or 1.18%, to 3,627.32 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 94.84 points, or 0.8%, to 11,924.13.

Earnings from high-profile retailers are expected this week, with Walmart Inc WMT.N and Home Depot Inc HD.N expected to report on Tuesday and Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N and Target Corp TGT.N on Wednesday.

This, together with the Commerce Department's October retail sales data, expected on Tuesday, should provide evidence of how consumers are weathering a languid economic recovery as stimulus runs dry.

Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N shares jumped after the biggest U.S. mall operator cut its purchase price for an 80% stake of rival Taubman Centers Inc TCO.N, as the pandemic pressures the retailers.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Richard Chang)

