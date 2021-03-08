US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow advance as stimulus bill gets Senate nod

By Shashank Nayar and Medha Singh

March 8 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow climbed on Monday, led by stocks poised to benefit the most from an economic rebound as the U.S. Senate passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief aid, while heavyweight tech-related stocks swung between gains and losses.

President Joe Biden said he hoped for a quick passage of the revised coronavirus relief package by the House of Representatives so he could sign it and send $1,400 direct payments to Americans.

Prospects of more government spending and faster economic growth have stoked fears of a spike in inflation, sending the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to near one-year highs.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, however, said the package would fuel a "very strong" U.S. recovery and she did not expect the economy to run too hot because of the increased spending.

The Dow was less than 100 points below its record closing high. The materials sector .SPLRCM neared an all-time peak, while industrials .SPLRCI and financials .SPSY hit record levels. Only the technology .SPLRCT sector was in the red.

"This is an ideal traders' market with certain sectors and individual stocks performing better than the wider market, as investors pick and choose individual stocks that will perform better as the economy reopens," said Anthony Denier, chief executive officer of trading platform Webull.

Most tech-related stocks, including Apple Inc AAPL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Tesla Inc TSLA.O and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O resumed a slide from the past three weeks on fears of higher interest rates, after the recent run-up in U.S. bond yields.

Tech stocks are particularly sensitive to rising yields because their value rests heavily on earnings in the future, which are discounted more deeply when bond returns go up.

The Russell 1000 growth index .RLG that includes technology stocks dropped about 0.4%, underperforming a 1.3% rise for its counterpart value index .RLV, that consists of cyclical stocks such as financials and energy.

At 11:47 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 419.45 points, or 1.33%, to 31,917.43, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 18.75 points, or 0.49%, to 3,860.69, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 80.27 points, or 0.63%, to 12,838.36.

Banks .SPXBK added about 0.8% as the yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=TWEB stood near a 13-month high, while airlines .SPCOMAIR jumped about 5%.

Wall Street's fear gauge .VIX hovered near 25 points. US/

Walt Disney Co DIS.N jumped about 4.5% as California health officials set new rules that would allow Disneyland and other theme parks, stadiums and outdoor entertainment venues to reopen as early as April 1.

GameStop Corp GME.N surged about 30% after the company said it had tapped shareholder Ryan Cohen to lead a transition to an e-commerce business.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.9-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.5-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 105 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 407 new highs and 32 new lows.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.