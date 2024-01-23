US STOCKS-S&P 500 creeps higher as results roll in; investors await Netflix

By Noel Randewich and Ankika Biswas

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 rose marginally on Tuesday as investors digested a mixed bag of early quarterly results and awaited a slew of additional reports from Netflix, Tesla and other companies later this week.

3M MMM.N tumbled more than 11% after forecasting dour annual earnings, while Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N dipped 1.3% after reporting quarterly results just above expectations.

D.R. Horton DHI.N dropped almost 10% after the homebuilder missed estimates for first-quarter profit.

Verizon Communications VZ.N rallied 5.7% after forecasting a strong annual profit and posting its highest quarterly subscriber additions in nearly two years, while Procter & Gamble PG.N gained 4.5% after it topped second-quarter profit expectations.

Netflix NFLX.O dipped 0.3% ahead of its report after the market closes. Tesla TSLA.O, which reports late on Wednesday, declined 0.4%.

Analysts on average see S&P 500 .SPX fourth-quarter earnings up 4.6% year over year, compared to 7.5% growth in the third quarter, according to LSEG data.

Stock market valuations appear rich. The S&P 500 is trading at about 20 times forward 12-month earnings estimates, well above its long-term average of 16 times, according to LSEG.

"Earnings for all equity classes peaked and will move lower as the economy weakens and revenue growth stalls," Wells Fargo seniorglobal marketstrategist Sameer Samana warned in a note.

The S&P 500 .SPX hit an intraday record high on Monday, extending a rally fueled by expectations of lower interest rates and optimism around artificial intelligence.

The S&P 500 was up 0.07% at 4,854.01 points.

The personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index - the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, as well as the S&P Global PMI readings and an advance fourth-quarter GDP print this week will be key in assessing the central bank's next interest rate decision when it meets on Jan. 31.

The Fed will wait until the second quarter before cutting rates, according to a Reuters poll, with June now seen more likely than May.

The S&P 500 posted 28 new highs and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq recorded 90 new highs and 76 new lows.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas, Johann M Cherian and Shubham Batra in Bangalore and by Noel Randewich in Oakland. Calif.; Editing by Pooja Desai, Maju Samuel and Aurora Ellis)

