US STOCKS-S&P 500 closes with record high for 2nd session in row

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 hit a record high close for a second straight session on Monday as tech stocks added to recent gains and investors awaited upcoming corporate reports for clues on this year's profit outlook.

The benchmark confirmed a bull market on Friday after posting a record high close for the first time in two years.

Netflix NFLX.O, Tesla TSLA.O, Abbott Laboratories ABT.N, Intel INTC.O and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N, are due to report this week.

Several top tech-related heavyweights, including Microsoft MSFT.O and Apple AAPL.O, are expected to report results next week.

"The earnings and guidance are going to be crucial to continue underpin the mega tech force in the market," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

An index of semiconductors .SOXedged up and hit a fresh all-time high, while Nvidia NVDA.Oalso hit a fresh record.

Investors also await reports this week on the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index, S&P Global PMI readings and an advance fourth-quarter GDP print for possible clues on the U.S. central bank's next policy decision.

"It does make sense that the equity market is pretty confident here, just given the strength that we've seen so far in the first few weeks of the year on the back of the consumer," said Matt Stucky, chief portfolio manager for equities at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 10.73 points, or 0.22%, to end at 4,850.54 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 49.32 points, or 0.32%, to 15,360.27. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 141.30 points, or 0.37%, to 38,005.10.

Traders have scaled back their expectations of an at least 25-basis-point rate cut first arriving in March, with focus now more on May, with a 53% chance, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Among the day's decliners, Archer-Daniels-MidlandADM.N shares dropped after placing its CFO on administrative leave for an investigation and cutting its full-year profit forecast.

Also, GileadGILD.Ofell after its cancer drug missed main goal in late-stage study.

S&P 500 earnings expected to pick up in 2024 https://tmsnrt.rs/47GGqyH

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by Ankika Biswas and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru and Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel and Aurora Ellis)

