US STOCKS-S&P 500 closes lower after four-day rally to record high

By Echo Wang

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 .SPX closed slightly lower after hitting a record intraday high on Tuesday, as a four-day rally lost steam in thin trading and investors weighed Omicron-driven travel disruptions and store closures.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday shortened the recommended isolation time for Americans with asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 to five days from the previous guidance of 10 days.

The update follows approvals for new pills and more vaccines to fight COVID-19. It helped investors shrug off concerns over thousands of flight cancellations and Apple Inc AAPL.O shutting its New York stores due to surging cases, and put U.S. stocks on pace for monthly gains.

"This is a holiday-shortened week. So daily movements will likely be exaggerated because of a low relative volume," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York.

Eightof the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes rose on Tuesday. Technology .SPLRCT and healthcare .SPXHC led declines.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 4.53 points, or 0.08%, to end at 4,787.14 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 86.27 points, or 0.54%, at 15,784.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 101.66 points, or 0.26%, to 36,404.04.

In company news, Boeing Co BA.Nrose as Indonesia lifted a ban on its 737 MAX, three years after the crash of one of the aircraft and loss of all 189 people on board.

Markets are in the seasonal Santa Claus rally, with CFRA Research data showing the S&P 500 has on average risen 1.3% in the last five trading days of the year, and first two days of the new year since 1969.

"Investors are digesting the gains from the last three days, ... but there are concerns such as how will the Omicron variant affect the market? Would that end up undoing the Santa Claus rally? What about the Fed raising interest rates, could that cause challenges for the year ahead?" Stovall said.

The Federal Reserve signaled earlier this month three quarter-percentage-point interest rate hikes by the end of 2022 as the economy nears full employment and the U.S. central bank copes with an inflation surge. L1N2SZ1G5

(Reporting by Echo Wang in Taos, New Mexico; Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V, Maju Samuel and Richard Chang)

