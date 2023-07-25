News & Insights

US STOCKS-S&P 500 and Nasdaq eye higher open ahead of Big Tech earnings

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

July 25, 2023 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Johann M Cherian

July 25 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were set for a slightly higher open on Tuesday after multiple companies forecast upbeat annual profits, while investors also awaited quarterly earnings reports from megacap technology companies.

Results from Google-owner Alphabet GOOGL.O and Microsoft MSFT.O are due after the bell. Their shares rose 0.4% and 0.9%, respectively, in premarket trading.

U.S. tech giants are expected to signal an end to a nearly year-long slowdown in their cloud businesses as signs of economic resilience encourage clients to boost technology spending, while a pickup in digital ads will also aid their profits.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index .IXIC has rallied 34.3% this year, helped by outsized gains in rate-sensitive megacap growth companies on optimism over artificial intelligence and hopes of an end to the U.S. Federal Reserve's tightening cycle.

With the central bank on track for another 25-basis point interest rate hike on Wednesday, policymakers face a choice over how much weight to put on recent economic data.

"Inflation is coming down and the economy is softening and there are those that believe that no further rate hikes are necessary," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth.

At 8:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 9 points, or 0.03%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 1.75 points, or 0.04%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 42.75 points, or 0.27%.

All three indexes kicked off the busy earnings and data-heavy week higher in the previous session, with a jump in oil major Chevron CVX.N helping the Dow .DJI log its longest winning streak in over six years.

General ElectricGE.N climbed 3.8% after raising its annual adjusted profit forecast, betting on steady demand for aircraft engine spare parts and services from airlines looking to cash in on surging air travel.

Verizon CommunicationsVZ.N rose 2.4% after the company posted a surprise rise in wireless subscriber additions as more users upgraded their mobile phones and plan to access its 5G network.

BiogenBIIB.O climbed 1.5% after the drugmaker announced layoffs, under a fresh cost-cutting program, while also posting strong earnings for the quarter.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies such as Alibaba BABA.N and Bilibili BILI.O added 1.6% and 3.2%, respectively, as investors cheered pledges of support in the readout from a Politburo meeting in China.

3M CoMMM.N rose 2.7% after the industrial conglomerate raised its annual adjusted profit forecast.

On tap at 10 a.m. ET is consumer confidence data that is expected to rise to 111.8 in July from 109.7 in June.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shounak Dasgupta)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
