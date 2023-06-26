US STOCKS-S&P 500 and Nasdaq climb, shrugging off geopolitical uncertainties

By Sruthi Shankar and Johann M Cherian

June 26 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbed on Monday, with chipmakers and energy stocks leading a rebound as investors shrugged off geopolitical risks and assessed the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.

After a subdued start on Monday, stocks picked up some momentum, with energy stocks .SPNY jumping 1.3% as oil prices steadied following an aborted revolt by Russian mercenaries over the weekend, which the market did not view as an immediate threat to oil supply.

Technology .SPLRCT and real estate sectors .SPLRCR were the other top gainers among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors.

A recent rally in U.S. stocks sputtered last week, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq snapped its eight-week winning streak on Friday, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled more interest rate hikes ahead.

"The way investors buy or sell right now is going to be relative to the assumption that they're going to get a rate hike at the end of the next month," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab.

"All of the data we get between now and then, especially the labor market data and the inflation, data will have an impact on that (rate expectations)."

Market participants are awaiting a slew of economic data including a key inflation gauge, durable goods and University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index, as well as Powell's speech later this week for cues on how much longer the Fed will hike rates.

Most policymakers see at least two more quarter-point rate increases by the end of this year, though traders expect one more hike in July and see the U.S. central bank holding rates steady through the end of 2023, according to CMEGroup's Fedwatch tool.

At 10:27 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 19.60 points, or 0.06%, at 33,707.83, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 6.90 points, or 0.16%, at 4,355.23, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 51.68 points, or 0.38%, at 13,544.20.

Among single stocks, Pfizer Inc PFE.N shed 5% after the drugmaker said it is discontinuing the development of an experimental obesity and diabetes drug due to elevated liver enzymes in patients in clinical studies.

Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O fell 1% after UBS downgraded the stock to "neutral", while Tesla Inc TSLA.O slipped 0.8% after Goldman Sachs cut the electric car maker's rating to "neutral".

Lucid Group LCID.O jumped 13.7% after entering into an agreement with UK's Aston Martin AML.L that will give the electric vehicle maker a 3.7% stake in the company.

PacWest PACW.O added 4.6% after private-equity firm Ares Management ARES.N said it had acquired a $3.5 billion specialty finance loan portfolio from the lender.

Defense firms including Lockheed Martin LMT.N, Northrop Grumman Corp NOC.N and Raytheon Technologies RTX.N slid between 0.9% and 2.0% following the aborted revolt in Russia.

Carnival CCL.N fell 9.7% after the cruise operator forecast third-quarter earnings below Wall Street expectations.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.97-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and 1.37-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 17 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 37 new highs and 67 new lows.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.