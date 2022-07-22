US STOCKS-Social media stocks set to weigh on S&P 500, Nasdaq at open

By Shreyashi Sanyal

July 22 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq headed for a lower open on Friday as social media and ad tech firms led declines after dismal quarterly revenues from Twitter and Snap, while an upbeat forecast from American Express looked set to boost the Dow.

Twitter Inc TWTR.N shed 1.8% in premarket trading as it reported a surprise fall in revenue, while Snap's shares SNAP.N plunged 32.4% a day after the Snapchat owner missed revenue targets and declined to make a forecast.

Both companies are facing fierce competition from Apple AAPL.O and TikTok as investors brace for the slowest ever global revenue growth for the social media sector in the second quarter.

Online ad giants Meta Platforms Inc META.O and Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O also fell 5.2% and 2.8%, respectively, weighing on Nasdaq futures NQcv1.

Meta and Alphabet are set to post their earnings next week along with other Big Tech firms including Apple Inc AAPL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O.

"Meta and Google results are going to be subdued relative to last year, but I also think that these stocks have come down enough that most of this bad news is probably priced in," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital.

All three of Wall Street's main indexes are still set to end the week with their biggest gains in almost a month, with growth stocks doing most of the heavy lifting after markets cheered quarterly reports from Tesla Inc TSLA.O and Netflix Inc NFLX.O.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI looked set to open higher as American Express Co AXP.N jumped 3.9% after it raised its annual revenue forecast.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points next week to curb runaway inflation, followed by second-quarter U.S. gross domestic product data, which is likely to be negative again.

Two quarters of negative GDP would mean the United States is in a recession.

Red-hot inflation also hit Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N, which fell 4.2% after cutting its annual adjusted profit forecast.

At 8:41 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were up 59 points, or 0.18%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were down 6.25 points, or 0.16%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were down 48 points, or 0.38%.

Of the 91 S&P 500 companies that have reporting earnings so far, 78% topped expectations. Analysts now see year-on-year S&P 500 profits to grow 6.3% for the second quarter, down from the 6.8% estimate at the start of the three-month period, according to Refinitiv data.

Seagate Technology Holdings STX.O plunged 11% after the memory chip maker announced plans to cut production, hurting shares of rivals Micron Technology MU.O and Western Digital WDC.O.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

