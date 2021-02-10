US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street turns sharply lower after hitting record highs

Wall Street's main indexes turned negative in volatile trading on Wednesday after the S&P 500 and the Dow hit record highs at the open on hopes of faster economic growth.

At 10:23 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 19.22 points, or 0.06%, to 31,356.61, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 8.58 points, or 0.22%, to 3,902.65 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 73.65 points, or 0.53%, to 13,934.05.

