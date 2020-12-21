US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street tumbles at open on virus concerns

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as a new strain of the coronavirus in Britain raised fears of further economic disruptions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 20.05 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 30,159.00.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 25.13 points, or 0.68%, at 3,684.28. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 159.49 points, or 1.25%, to 12,596.14 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

