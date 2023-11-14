News & Insights

SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street surges at open after soft inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

November 14, 2023 — 09:31 am EST

Written by Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The main U.S. stock indexes opened sharply higher on Tuesday after cooler-than-expected inflation data boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve was done raising interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 243.33 points, or 0.71%, at the open to 34,581.20.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 47.42 points, or 1.07%, at 4,458.97, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 247.63 points, or 1.80%, to 14,015.37 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

