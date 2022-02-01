US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street starts February with higher open

Contributor
Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. shares inched up at the open on Tuesday, extending gains from the past two sessions, as focus turned to data on manufacturing and job openings, while Exxon Mobil and United Parcel Service gained on strong results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 19.6 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 35151.47.

The S&P 500 .SPX rose 4.0 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 4519.57​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 37.6 points, or 0.26%, to 14277.434 at the opening bell.

