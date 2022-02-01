US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street starts February with higher open

Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. shares inched up at the open on Tuesday, extending gains from the past two sessions, as focus turned to data on manufacturing and job openings, while Exxon Mobil and United Parcel Service gained on strong results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 19.6 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 35151.47.

The S&P 500 .SPX rose 4.0 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 4519.57​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 37.6 points, or 0.26%, to 14277.434 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.