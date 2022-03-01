US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips at open as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

March 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday with bank stocks declining further as the Russia-Ukraine crisis deepened, while a surge in oil prices boosted shares of energy companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 79.12 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 33,813.48.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 10.80 points, or 0.25%, at 4,363.14, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 34.70 points, or 0.25%, to 13,716.70 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.