US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slides at open as inflation concerns hit rate-sensitive stocks

March 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened lower on Friday as worries of sticky inflation impacting the timing of the first interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve roiled rate-sensitive stocks, ahead of the central bank's meeting next week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 96.01 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 38,809.65.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 27.17 points, or 0.53%, at 5,123.31, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 84.95 points, or 0.53%, to 16,043.58 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Follow on X: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.