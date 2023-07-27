News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rises on Meta boost, soft landing hopes

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

July 27, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

July 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday on hopes that the Federal Reserve's policy tightening was ending and the world's largest economy was heading for a soft landing, while Meta Platforms jumped on strong third-quarter revenue forecast.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 38.67 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 35,558.79.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 31.51 points, or 0.69%, at 4,598.26, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 191.88 points, or 1.36%, to 14,319.16 at the opening bell.

