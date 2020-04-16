US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rises as Amazon and Netflix hit record highs

Noel Randewich


OAKLAND, Calif., April 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street rose on Thursday as Amazon.com and Netflix surged to record highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 33.33 points, or 0.14%, to 23,537.68, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 16.19 points, or 0.58%, to 2,799.55 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 139.19 points, or 1.66%, to 8,532.36.

