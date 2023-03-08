US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rises after selloff, labor data on tap

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

March 08, 2023

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters

March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened slightly higher on Wednesday after a selloff in the previous session, with investors awaiting more comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and job openings data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 15.62 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 32,872.08.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 1.18 points, or 0.03%, at 3,987.55, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 22.75 points, or 0.20%, to 11,553.09 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

