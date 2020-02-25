US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rises after Monday's sell-off

Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Tuesday with some help from earnings reports after the S&P 500 and the Dow Industrials logged their worst session in two years on worries over the worldwide spread of the virus helped.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 145.28 points, or 0.52%, to 28,106.08, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 14.94 points, or 0.46%, to 3,240.83 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 75.55 points, or 0.82%, to 9,296.83.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

