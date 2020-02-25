US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rises after Monday's sell-off

Contributor
Sinéad Carew Reuters
Published

U.S. stock indexes rose on Tuesday with some help from earnings reports after the S&P 500 and the Dow Industrials logged their worst session in two years on worries over the worldwide spread of the virus helped.

Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Tuesday with some help from earnings reports after the S&P 500 and the Dow Industrials logged their worst session in two years on worries over the worldwide spread of the virus helped.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 145.28 points, or 0.52%, to 28,106.08, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 14.94 points, or 0.46%, to 3,240.83 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 75.55 points, or 0.82%, to 9,296.83.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223 6186; Reuters Messaging: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular