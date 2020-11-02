US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rebounds with focus on White House race

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes bounced back on Monday from their steepest weekly loss since March as investors geared up for an event-packed week centered around the U.S. presidential election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 189.68 points, or 0.72%, at the open to 26,691.28.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 26.24 points, or 0.80%, at 3,296.20, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 98.86 points, or 0.91%, to 11,010.45 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

