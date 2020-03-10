US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rebounds sharply on hopes of stimulus

Contributor
Stephen Culp Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Wall Street roared back to life on Tuesday, rebounding from the brink of bear market confirmation as bargain hunting and hopes of government stimulus calmed investors' looming fears surrounding the coronavirus and growing signs of imminent recession.

March 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street roared back to life on Tuesday, rebounding from the brink of bear market confirmation as bargain hunting and hopes of government stimulus calmed investors' looming fears surrounding the coronavirus and growing signs of imminent recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 1,167.14 points, or 4.89%, to 25,018.16, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 135.67 points, or 4.94%, to 2,882.23 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 393.58 points, or 4.95%, to 8,344.25.

(Reporting By Stephen Culp; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223 6186; Reuters Messaging: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: DailyNDX (Feb 26) Volatile Session for Nasdaq-100 as Investors Weigh Coronavirus Impact

February 26, 2020 NDX review with Jill Malandrino.

Feb 27, 2020

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular