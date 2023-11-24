News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens subdued in holiday-shortened session

November 24, 2023 — 09:33 am EST

Written by Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were muted in Friday’s shortened trading session for Thanksgiving, while investors focused on retailers as Black Friday sales kicked off amid signs of slowing economic conditions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 26.87 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 35,299.90. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.78 points, or 0.02%, at 4,555.84, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 27.82 points, or 0.20%, to 14,238.04 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

