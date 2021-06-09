US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens slightly higher, 'meme' stocks extend rally

June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened slightly higher on Wednesday, although a lack of clear catalysts kept trading slow, with investors awaiting fresh cues from inflation data this week and an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 26.3 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 34626.16. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 5.7 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 4232.99​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 55.3 points, or 0.40%, to 13980.231 at the opening bell.

