US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens slightly higher as inflation fears ebb

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Friday as inflation data calmed concerns over a possible long-term spike in consumer prices, while investors looked to next week's Federal Reserve meeting for more cues on monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 33.57 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 34,499.81.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 3.72 points, or 0.09%, at 4,242.90, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 10.52 points, or 0.08%, to 14,030.85 at the opening bell.

