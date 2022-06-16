US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens sharply lower on recession worries

June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened sharply lower on Thursday, with growth shares taking the biggest hit, after the Federal Reserve's biggest interest rate hike since 1994 fanned recession worries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 362.79 points, or 1.18%, at the open to 30,305.74.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 61.81 points, or 1.63%, at 3,728.18, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 293.13 points, or 2.64%, to 10,806.02 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

