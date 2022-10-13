US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens sharply lower after hot inflation data

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq leading the losses, after data showed a bigger-than-expected rise in consumer prices last month, giving more ammunition to the Federal Reserve to stick to aggressive rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 455.0 points, or 1.56%, at the open to 28755.83. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 56.7 points, or 1.58%, at the open to 3520.37​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 285.3 points, or 2.74%, to 10131.816 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.