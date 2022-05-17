US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens sharply higher as technology, growth stocks rebound

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, as solid retail sales data and a clutch of strong forecasts added to an upbeat global mood driven by hopes of easing crackdown on tech firms and COVID-19 in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 203.58 points, or 0.63%, at the open to 32,427.00.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 43.99 points, or 1.10%, at 4,052.00, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 242.78 points, or 2.08%, to 11,905.57 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

