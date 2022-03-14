US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens mixed as Ukraine peace talks begin

March 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened mixed on Monday as investors focused on Russia-Ukraine peace talks, while bank stocks gained ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 56.18 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 33,000.37.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 1.56 points, or 0.04%, at 4,202.75, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 48.68 points, or 0.38%, to 12,795.12 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

