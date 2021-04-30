US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower; set for weekly gains

April 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as investors hit pause after a barrage of strong earnings and upbeat economic data through the week drove the benchmark S&P 500 index to record levels in the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 71.6 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 33988.75. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 13.4 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 4198.1​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 111.8 points, or 0.79%, to 13970.729 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

