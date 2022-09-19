US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on worries over big rate hikes

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, extending declines for a third straight session, on worries that another big interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve could tip the U.S. economy into recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 99.56 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 30,722.86.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 23.42 points, or 0.60%, at 3,849.91, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 109.84 points, or 0.96%, to 11,338.57 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.