US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on trade worries, Hong Kong unrest

Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped at open on Wednesday after President Donald Trump threatened to "substantially" raise tariffs if China did not strike a trade deal with the United States and on escalating tensions in Hong Kong.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 69.45 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 27,622.04.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 7.66 points, or 0.25%, at 3,084.18. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 31.07 points, or 0.37%, to 8,455.02 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

