US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on Snap shock, growth fears

May 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday following a strong relief rally in the previous session as weak forecasts from firms including Snapchat owner Snap Inc added to nerves about an inflation-struck economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 162.63 points, or 0.51%, at the open to 31,717.61.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 30.81 points, or 0.78%, at 3,942.94, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 208.83 points, or 1.81%, to 11,326.44 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

